Women’s March drew pink hats and clever signs to peaceful protests

The Women’s March on Washington has ended, and the marchers are returning home on buses and trains or to overnight accommodations. All told, marches were held in more than 50 countries and throughout the United States on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Women, many of them wearing symbolic knit hats, men and children all turned out what turned out to be a sunny, temperate day on the Easton Coast. The turnout exceeded all expectations.

An estimated 4,694,500 marchers participated in 673 sister marches in Washingon, D.C., New York, and around the country and the world, according to womensmarch.com. More than 500,000 peaceful protesters descended on Washington and over 100,000 in New York.

Half a dozen Eastonites were among them. The enormous number of people put a drain on cell service, so they were not able to send photos and comments during the event. But several Eastonites sent photos this evening.

One of the highlights was the variety of signs. Dana Johnson, who was in Washington, and Selectman Robert Lessler, who marched in New York with his wife, Debbie Pearlman, sent photos of the marchers and the signs.

See Lessler’s comments and photos on Jan. 22 at EastonCourier.com and in the Jan. 26 print edition of The Easton Courier.

“So many people here from all over,” Johnson said. “I don’t know why I was surprised, but there were buses from Canada unloading women carrying signs of support. Some of the signs are really clever. The vibe is of empowerment and friendship. It’s a very diverse group. Definitely more women than men but all races are represented.”