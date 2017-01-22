Easton selectman ‘stands in solidarity’ with Women’s March

Easton Selectman Robert Lessler was among the more than one million men, women and children who marched in the Women’s March on Washington and sister marches in the United States and around the world on Jan. 21.

The marches took place on President Donald J. Trump’s first full day in office.

Lessler marched in New York with his wife, Debbie Pearlman. Their daughter, Rebecca, marched in Los Angeles.

The peaceful marches made history in their sheer number and the quantity of people who participated. Half a dozen or more Eastonites traveled to Washington and sister marches, including Dana Johnson. See her photos and comments HERE.

Lessler sent the following commentary about his experience in New York. He also sent the photos for the slideshow.

“The 10:17 a.m. train out of Metro Fairfield was packed. My wife and I found three acquaintances at the station. We saw at least one other Eastonite there as well.

Our group of five found the last three seats in our car. By the time we got to Westport, it was standing room only — standing all throughout the cars, not just around the doors. Grand Central Station was more congested than I have ever seen it.

Throngs of people with pink hats and scarfs were carrying all manner of signs. The streets from Grand Central to the corner of 48th Street and 2nd Avenue where the rally was held were thick with women, men, young people, older people, children, white people, brown people, yellow people and black people.

Around 48th street and down 2nd Avenue, the crowd was packed tight along both sidewalks and filling the street, and it was not moving. We picked our way through the throngs and worked our way back to 5th Avenue and 46th Street.

Somehow things were moving a bit better there, and we made our way up 5th Avenue to 54th Street just below Trump Tower along with thousands of others. People were chanting, singing This Land is Your Land and God Bless America.

Three girls of about 10 years climbed onto a lamp post and led a cheer of defiance against the new president. Along 5th Avenue, Senator Chuck Schumer appeared, greeting the crowd and urging us to stand strong. It was a great event and it felt wonderful to stand in solidarity with so many thousands of others in New York City and across the country and the world to let the new president know that we will not stand idly by while he and his congressional allies try to break America.

The question now is how can this movement continue to be a progressive force in meaningful opposition to the president and his destructive agenda.”