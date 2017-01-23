Barlow students win all five gold medals at Scholastic Art Awards

Five students at Joel Barlow High School have been awarded a gold medal and Best Jewelry in Show for their handmade jewelry in the Scholastic Art Awards.

The students will now advance to the national level. Only five gold medals were awarded this year in jewelry, and Barlow took them all.

Barlow currently has 40 gold medals for metalsmithing and five national titles. The awards ceremony is Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater at the University of Hartford. The show opened Jan. 15 and runs through Feb. 3 at the Silpe Gallery at the University of Hartford.

More than 1,500 pieces will be on display, including student photography, ceramics, drawings, paintings, and fashion and film entries.

The students worked for months on their pieces, and each piece was made entirely by hand.

Call teacher Lee Skalkos for more information, 203-767-5729.