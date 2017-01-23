Easton Courier

Barlow students win all five gold medals at Scholastic Art Awards

By Easton Courier on January 23, 2017

Taylor Macchia, 15. Gold medal. Sterling silver, jade and green Seraphinite bracelet. Seraphinite is a gemstone with contrasting silver feathery fibers.

Five students at Joel Barlow High School have been awarded a gold medal and Best Jewelry in Show for their handmade jewelry in the Scholastic Art Awards.

Emma Boland, 16. Gold medal. Carnelian and sterling silver necklace made entirely by hand.

The students will now advance to the national level. Only five gold medals were awarded this year in jewelry, and Barlow took them all.

Donuel Roman, 17. Gold medal. Hollow married metals cuff bracelet. Copper, brass, nickel silver, and sterling silver.

Barlow currently has 40 gold medals for metalsmithing and five national titles. The awards ceremony is Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater at the University of Hartford. The show opened Jan. 15 and runs through Feb. 3 at the Silpe Gallery at the University of Hartford.

Annie Baldyga, 18. Gold medal. Best Jewelry in Show. Sterling silver, 14k and mokume gane cuff bracelet. Mokume gane is a Japanese metalworking procedure that produces a mixed-metal laminate with distinctive layered patterns.

More than 1,500 pieces will be on display, including student photography, ceramics, drawings, paintings, and fashion and film entries.

Anna Spek, 15. Gold medal. Sterling silver and patina necklace with malachite.

The students worked for months on their pieces, and each piece was made entirely by hand.

Call teacher Lee Skalkos for more information, 203-767-5729.

 

Jewelry awards, Barlow group 1-19

