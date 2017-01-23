Easton police log: Warning to register dog, auto stops for violations

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

8:34 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

10:28 — Animal. Adopted Aussie Shepherd mix. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:15 — Town property. Cleared branches hanging close to roadway. Assisted. Judd Road.

11:42 — Animal. Complaint of large shepherd in yard. No contact/gone on arrival. Banks Road.

11:34 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

Thursday, Jan. 19

12:18 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Verbal warning. Route 59.

9:17 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Banks Road.

2:10 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

2:12 — Animal. Missing dog. Found. Verbal warning to register dog. Referred to animal control officer. Silver Hill Road.

6:12 — Motor vehicle stop. Unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Adams Road.

8:02 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to have tail lamps. Verbal warning. Route 58.

9 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 59.

Friday, Jan. 20

4:57 a.m. — Animal. Roaming gray schnauzer brought to shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Lilac Lane.

8:10 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Center Road.

8:30 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating motor vehicle without license. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

9:13 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle under suspension. Misdemeanor. Route 59.

9:25 — Animal. Owner retrieved dog from shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

1 p.m. — Town property. Set up speed sign. Selective enforcement. Morehouse Road.

1:42 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

2:37 — Animal. Complaint of dogs in her yard. Owner advised to keep dogs in yard and license dogs.

4:19 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. South Park Avenue.

5:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 136.

6:15 — Accident. SUV stuck in mud. Routine (Dispatchers). Judd Road.

Saturday, Jan. 21

9:52 a.m. — Animal. Dead possum in road. Referred to animal control officer. Center Road.

3:05 p.m. — Accident. Two car motor vehicle accidents. No injuries. Failure of making left to grant right-of-way to oncoming traffic. Infraction. Sport Hill Road.

5:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

9:27 — Suspicious motor vehicle. Vehicle red tagged. Assisted. Staples Road.

Sunday, Jan. 22

12:06 p.m. — Noise. Caller reports hearing shots. Police officer responded and heard no noise. Assisted. Center Road.