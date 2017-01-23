Easton Courier

Easton police log: Warning to register dog, auto stops for violations

By Easton Courier on January 23, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

FI-Police-patch-eastonFollowing are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22.

 

Wednesday, Jan. 18

8:34 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

10:28 — Animal. Adopted Aussie Shepherd mix. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:15 — Town property. Cleared branches hanging close to roadway. Assisted. Judd Road.

11:42 — Animal. Complaint of large shepherd in yard. No contact/gone on arrival. Banks Road.

11:34 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

Thursday, Jan. 19

12:18 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Verbal warning. Route 59.

9:17 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Banks Road.

2:10 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

2:12 — Animal. Missing dog. Found. Verbal warning to register dog. Referred to animal control officer. Silver Hill Road.

6:12 — Motor vehicle stop. Unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Adams Road.

8:02 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to have tail lamps. Verbal warning. Route 58.

9 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 59.

Friday, Jan. 20

4:57 a.m. — Animal. Roaming gray schnauzer brought to shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Lilac Lane.

8:10 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Center Road.

8:30 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating motor vehicle without license. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

9:13 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle under suspension. Misdemeanor. Route 59.

9:25 — Animal. Owner retrieved dog from shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

1 p.m. — Town property. Set up speed sign. Selective enforcement. Morehouse Road.

1:42 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

2:37 — Animal. Complaint of dogs in her yard. Owner advised to keep dogs in yard and license dogs.

4:19 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. South Park Avenue.

5:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 136.

6:15 — Accident. SUV stuck in mud. Routine (Dispatchers). Judd Road.

Saturday, Jan. 21

9:52 a.m. — Animal. Dead possum in road. Referred to animal control officer. Center Road.

3:05 p.m. — Accident. Two car motor vehicle accidents. No injuries. Failure of making left to grant right-of-way to oncoming traffic. Infraction. Sport Hill Road.

5:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

9:27 — Suspicious motor vehicle. Vehicle red tagged. Assisted. Staples Road.

Sunday, Jan. 22

12:06 p.m. — Noise. Caller reports hearing shots. Police officer responded and heard no noise. Assisted. Center Road.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Hwang looks to strengthen CT housing and energy policy, help towns Next Post CT gas prices drop a cent; national holds steady
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress