Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools closed

By Nancy Doniger on January 24, 2017

Stormy weatherEaston, Redding and Region 9 schools are closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 24,  due to hazardous conditions.

The Easton Senior Center is also closed.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for sleet and freezing rain, which is in effect until noon today.

Sleet accumulation of one to two inches and less than a tenth of an inch of ice are expected this morning. Ice and sleet accumulations may create icy road conditions. Temperatures will be around freezing.

High temperature will be near 38 with wind chill values between 25 and 30. It will be breezy, with a north wind 15 to 22 mph, and gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

