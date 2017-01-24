Easton Courier

Library offers program to make your kid great

By Easton Courier on January 24, 2017

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road. —Nancy Doniger photo

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road.
Mariette Kammerer of KES Inc. will present a series of programs at the Easton Library, 691 Morehouse Road, for parents and teens that are designed to help teens be the best they can be. The series begins on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m., with We Have Greatness in Us — Discover Your Why, a roundtable discussion with professionals from the health, education and coaching sectors, as well as parents. The discussion will cover finding a purpose and what makes people tick.

Three additional programs will follow in March and April. The first one, entitled Raising Independent Kids, will take place on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. Encouraging children to perform tasks to instill self-sufficiency, self-confidence, and self-esteem will be discussed.

On March 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be an open house. Social Skills — Promoting Positive Behavior is the last program in the series, and it explains how critical good social skills can be in helping us to make the right choices. The date will be announced.

Kammerer is the director and founder of KMAR Educational Services and a radio host and TV show producer. She holds a degree in business management and was a financial broker for 25 years. To register, use the library’s online event calendar or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or [email protected]

