Tonight’s Tri-Board of Education meeting is cancelled

By Redding Pilot on January 24, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Tri-Board of Education meeting scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been cancelled.

It has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Joel Barlow High School at 7:30 p.m.

