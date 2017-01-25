Shaban: Inauguration of President Trump was ‘interesting and moving’

Last weekend my wife and I were honored to attend the inaugural ceremonies for President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C., an experience that was both interesting and moving.

The trip started with an amusing coincidence. Late Friday night my wife and I were walking down a quiet Washington Street looking for a friend’s house, when we bumped into Jim Himes, my opponent in my recent run for U.S. Congress! Jim and I laughed at our chance meeting, took a few pictures, and moved on our way. I was pleased to learn that Jim was going to the ceremony the next day.

The next morning my wife and I woke early and descended into a sea of people and a labyrinth of security. Over one million people were moving in the same general direction to see the same historic event. Intermittent protests were well-contained, generally well-received, and served as an important reminder that the freedom to gather and promote/protest change is what makes us the greatest country in the history of the mankind.

We stood on the mall with people from varying backgrounds, states and countries to watch as the 45th president was sworn in. For the 58th time, the now most powerful office on the planet was transferred peacefully and pursuant to the rule of law. Several foreign spectators rightfully commented that we as Americans should appreciate that this orderly transfer of power is atypical throughout much of the world, and most of human history. When the ceremony ended with a stirring rendition of our national anthem, the crowd stood in silence, some appreciating how lucky we are.

Next came another trek through more gates, closed streets and masses of people to find friends and our seats near the White House to watch the parade. Impressive displays of marching bands and military equipment quickly gave way to a trip back across town to start preparing for the inaugural ball.

We reconnected with friends and colleagues from the Connecticut General Assembly, and walked back into a security maze to attend the Freedom Ball with thousands of others in tuxedos and gowns. We twisted through long lines, occasionally spotting friends who we would not see again all night. After the obligatory entry photographs, many women removed their shoes and placed them in a pile, going barefoot for much of the night.

When the new president and first lady arrived, the room was electric. President Trump was eloquent, and expressed genuine appreciation for the support that had gotten him to that point. Later, the Connecticut contingent gathered at a local venue to continue the fun and to discuss our shared experience at this historic event.

The next day a new crowd of people began to coalesce, ostensibly to express concerns about Trump and/or a host of other issues. This “anti-[fill in the blank]” event was a great way to punctuate the weekend because it served as a reminder that — while the government of the United States changed hands — millions of people also moved in and out of Washington, D.C., all to express their opinions freely, and all without major incident.

God bless America.

John T. Shaban of Redding was Connecticut 135th district representative for Easton, Redding and Weston from 2011 to 2017. He did not seek re-election. He was a candidate for the U.S. Houses of Representatives, 4th District seat, in 2016 for the Republican Party and Independent Party of Connecticut but lost the bid to incumbent Rep. Jim Himes, D-4.