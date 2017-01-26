Climbing above the .500 mark, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to stay out of reach of Kolbe Cathedral in a 57-48 win at home on Friday, Jan. 20.

Both teams started with hot hands, beginning the game close and strong. The Falcons managed to score 12 in the first quarter, led by Tommy Rossin, who sank two three-pointers. Kolbe took the lead early, leading the Falcons by two (14-12).

Barlow’s defense seemed to step it up, forcing the Cougars to push hard in the next frame. At the other end of the court the hosts scored 17 for a 29-18 halftime lead.

After halftime, the Falcons seemed to come out slower than usual, scoring only seven after the break, including five from Phil Villhauer. Multiple defensive breakdowns on Barlow’s side helped the Cougars score 14, cutting the lead to four (36-32) with one frame to go.

Looking to close out the game, Barlow began the quarter hot and ended it the same way, scoring the game high, 21 points in the final eight minutes of regulation. The Cougars also saved their best effort for last with 16 but could not catch the hosts.

Matt McGannon led the Falcons with 22 points, including one three-pointer. Rossini scored 12 with three three-pointers.

Villhauer and Owen Corazzelli each scored eight. Kevin Richetelli and Christian Marini netted five and two, respectively.

Now 6-5 overall, Barlow visits New Milford on Friday and hosts Bunnell on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.