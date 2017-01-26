LETTER: Lane assails Courier editorial and ‘disaffected dingbats’

To the Editor:

Who writes the editorials that appear in The Courier?

I’ve always enjoyed the paper, and approached the mailbox last Thursday with mild anticipation of the commentary on the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States that was to take place on the next day.

What I got, on the opinion page, was a leftist screed entitled “March.” Whether that was the title of the editorial, or a command, was not clear.

The point of the editorial was clear: ignore the inauguration of the 45th president, who had scored the biggest upset in American electoral history, laughed at the media for its dishonesty, and carried with him the House and Senate.

Instead, focus on the next day, when thousands of disaffected dingbats would “March,” on Washington and elsewhere.

What was on their menu — which The Courier — or its editorial writer, whoever she is, seemingly endorsed?

To champion unborn-child butchery, on demand, preferably financed by the taxpayers?

To change the “status of immigrants” (to deport criminal illegal aliens).

To stop using social media to “harangue others.” OMG. That’s never been done!

This silly editorial concludes with a plea: “That the new president listens.”

Listens to what?

Madonna hurling “F- in bombs” in front of the little girls dragged to this dreary festival by their embittered divorcee mothers? And this aging trollop speculating on “bombing the White House?”

Listen to pant-load extraordinaire, Michael Moore, grunt like an elephant about how much he hates the president?

Sorry, Fat-boy, you lost.

Watch the LBGTQABCMOUSE butch-cut contingent flitting around and embracing? This for the little girls to see?

I think the most appropriate finale for this meeting of LOSER NATION would be to adjourn, with a triumphant Helen Reddy Anthem, and flounce to the reflecting pool for a massive Tupperware party!

Bill Lane

Sweetbrier Trail