Obituary: Alice Anna Matlyak Remillard, 92, of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Easton

Alice Anna Matlyak Remillard, 92, of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Easton, Connecticut, died peacefully on January, 17 2017.

Alice was a lifelong native of Easton for almost 90 years until she was relocated to Florida by her family 3 years ago. She is the daughter of Joseph and Anna Matlyak and grew up at Center Farm Dairy on Staples Rd.

After she married she remained in Easton with her husband, Albert Remillard who predeceased her over 50 years ago. She moved back to Staples Rd. to care for her Mother and subsequently her brothers until 2013.

Her brothers, Edward Matlyak, Thomas Matlyak and Joseph Matlyak and her sister, Nancy Braun have all predeceased her.

Alice loved to travel and she and her cousin, Irene Menard, visited over 30 countries. More recently she loved traveling the USA every year with her brother, Ed, in his RV before they settled down to enjoy their retirement sitting on the farmhouse front porch on Staples Rd. Alice wanted to return to her beloved Connecticut and join the rest of her family which she will now do.

Alice is survived by her sister, Dori Matthews and husband, Robert, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; niece, Patricia McGinnis, nephews, Timothy Matlyak and his wife, Patricia, Robert Braun, Jr., Michael Braun and Kenneth Braun, great nephew, Michael Svihra and his wife, Sylvie, great niece, Jennifer Svihra, great great nieces, Michelle and Claire Svihra and great great nephews, Shane, Mark and Bryce Maksel along with several cousins.

An Eastern Orthodox memorial service will take place later this spring and her ashes will be interred at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield, Ct.