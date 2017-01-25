February bird seed sale at Connecticut Audubon Society

February is a grueling month for wild birds in the northern United States. As the wind whips and snow flies, most birds require extra energy and fat reserves to keep warm and life-sustained during winter’s cold and food-scarce conditions. To support supplemental feeding for our backyard feathered friends, The Connecticut Audubon Society will recognize National Bird Feeding Month by offering bird seed for sale at a 20% discount through the entire month of February.

The Center at Fairfield Nature Store offers a wide selection of quality bird seed for attracting the greatest variety of birds to your feeder. Suet and seeds that are high in fat and protein content such as sunflower seeds, or a blend of tree nuts and seeds, are invaluable in winter when insects and berries are harder to find. Safflower seed is a good choice too with the added benefit that squirrels and grackles don’t like it.

Knowledgeable staff at the Nature Store is available to offer guidance on seed choice and feeder selection, and to answer general bird-feeding questions. Many types of squirrel-resistant, pole-mounted and hanging feeders are also available at the store, as well as birding accessories and field guides.

Purchases at the Nature Store help The Connecticut Audubon Society support the state’s bird population through education, conservation and preservation. To take advantage of the sale, stop by the Nature Store, 2325 Burr Street in Fairfield, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more about the wild birds in our area, by following The Connecticut Audubon Society on Facebook or come to our “Winter Backyard Birding” class at the Center on Saturday, Feb. 11. For additional information about programs and events, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.