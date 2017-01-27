Book by Easton author creating a buzz

The Fourth Edition of “Beekeeping for Dummies” recently hit bookstores across the Nation and abroad.

For more than a decade, this title has been a best-selling book on the topic of honey bees and beekeeping, and is one of the top sellers in the “For Dummies” series of how-to books, published by John Wiley & Sons.

Written by Howland Blackiston of Easton, “Beekeeping for Dummies” has inspired many hundreds of thousands of readers to become beekeepers and do their part to help save the honey bee (whose numbers have been diminishing in recent years).

Howland and his wife, Joy, moved to Easton in the summer of 2016.

“We love it here in Easton,” Howland said. “And my bees have settled in nicely, happily foraging on the area’s plentiful sources of nectar and pollen. We expect a bumper crop of honey this year!”