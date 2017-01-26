Easton P&Z has two vacancies as it decides Saddle Ridge

Longtime Planning and Zoning Commission member Steve Carlson has stepped down. In addition, alternate Vince Caprio has resigned after finishing his first term on the P&Z.

The resignations leave two vacancies on the land use board, which should have five members and three alternates.

The P&Z is an appointed board in Easton; members serve five-year terms and alternates serve three-year terms. In many Connecticut towns, zoning board members and alternates are elected.

Carlson, a Democrat, was first appointed to the P&Z as an alternate in January 2005 and became a full member in January 2010. He was considered one of the more active commission members, offering input on many issues before the P&Z.

“After careful consideration and a lot of personal reflection and review, I have concluded that I can no longer continue as a commissioner,” Carlson wrote in his resignation letter.

He wrote the letter before hearings began on the new Saddle Ridge housing proposal, making a reference to that application in his correspondence. “I believe that now is a good time to exit as there are no open hearings or adjudications,” he wrote, noting the Saddle Ridge hearings were just about to begin.

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said Carlson’s presence will be missed. “Steve was very engaged. He came prepared, and that is always appreciated,” Maquat said. “He didn’t always get caught up in group think, and I found that refreshing.”

Maquat said volunteers on town boards must put in a certain amount of work to be contributing members, and Carlson did that. “He was a significant contributor to this commission,” he said.

Caprio, a Republican, was first appointed a P&Z alternate in February 2014, and submitted his resignation on Jan. 4.

After his P&Z alternate appointment, Caprio in 2016 was appointed and then elected as Easton’s Republican registrar of voters, raising questions about whether he could serve in both paid and volunteer town positions at the same time. He has been less active on the P&Z for the past year or so.

Maquat said Caprio made contributions to the commission, and will continue to be involved in the town as GOP registrar and through the Republican Town Committee.

“Vince was the type of person who asked the questions that needed to be asked,” Maquat said. “He wasn’t afraid to speak up. I’m sorry to see him go.”

Replacement process

The Board of Selectmen will replace the two P&Z vacancies. The town’s Republican or Democratic Town Committees usually make recommendations to fill a vacancy in their party and the individual then is appointed, but the selectmen have the right to appoint anyone they want.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said the Board of Selectmen will be filling the vacancies. “These things usually take a few months,” Dunsby said. “It takes time to get very good people.”

Of the remaining six P&Z members or alternates, three are Democrats, two are Republicans and one is unaffiliated, according to the town clerk’s office.

Five of the six P&Z members or alternates have attended all the Saddle Ridge hearings, meaning a full contingent of five voting members should vote on that pending matter. Member Milan Spisek has not attended P&Z meetings for an extended time period.