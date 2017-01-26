Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.

Father and Daughter Valentine Dance

Join us for one of our most popular annual events on Friday, Feb. 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Your daughters will make memories for a lifetime as they spend their “grown up” evening with Dad. The dads are as mesmerized as their daughters. The cost for this event is members $55 for the first daughter, $10 for additional daughters and non-members $65 for the first daughter, $10 for additional daughters. All ages are welcome. The event includes a professional 4” x 6” photograph, punch, appetizers, make-your-own-sundaes, roses, balloons, gift bags for the girls, photo booth, music by a DJ, and dancing. Sign up soon, this event sells out fast.

Mother and Son Mini-Golf Valentine Tournament

A special treat for mothers and sons this year is 18 holes of indoor mini-golf at the ECC. This event includes a pizza dinner, fun mini-golf, make-your-own- sundaes, and a rose for mom from her son. Your boys will have fun playing the courses with you while enjoying an activity that doesn’t involve long lines, crowded areas and the need to be quiet, which will be followed by an awards ceremony. Sign up in person at the ECC, online at webtrac.eastoncc.com or 203-459-9700.

Middle School Mini-Golf Challenge

Come to the ECC to challenge your friends in mini-golf. Team up with a friend to enjoy, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, pizza and juice, ice cream sundaes, and exciting prizes. This event is for ages 10 to 15 and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per player for members and $25 per player for non-members. Registration at webtrac.eastoncc.com or 203- 459-9700.