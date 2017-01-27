Spotlight on area events

Art Show

The Easton Arts Council annual Member Art Show, presenting 133 works by 75 artists, photographers, and sculptors from 27 Connecticut towns, is on exhibit through Saturday, Feb. 25, in the community room of the Easton Public Library. Many of the award-winning participants have exhibited nationally; several have exhibited internationally. Purchases benefit the library and help further the arts in Easton. Details:[email protected] , eastonartscouncil.org, or call 203- 261-0175.

Freedom Riders

Learning and growing together: Freedom Riders in their own words will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Covenant Church of Easton, One Sport Hill Road, and is open to the public. Topics to be explored include standing up against human injustice, creating a culture of hope, the power of one to make a difference and igniting passion for people’s hearts and souls.

The first Freedom Ride began on May 4, 1961, when seven black and six white riders left Washington, D.C. on two public buses bound for the Deep South. They intended to test whether the southern states would enforce the Supreme Court’s ruling that declared segregation in interstate bus and rail stations unconstitutional. The initial ride led to countless other Americans joining the Civil Rights movement.

‘Presidents & Broadway’ exhibit

“Presidents & Broadway” is the theme of a new display at the Easton Public Library on Morehouse Road through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The display includes Playbills from New York stage productions, as well as CDs and LPs of original cast recordings. In the exhibit are items from the personal collection of Dr. Stuart Brown of West Hartford. Library hours: Monday and Friday, 10 to 5; Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 to 8; Thursday, 10 to 6; and Saturday, 10 to 3.

Tag Sale

There will be a Tag Sale at the Easton Senior Center on weekdays from through Friday, Feb. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 650 Morehouse Road. Quality new and gently used clothing, electronics, toys, baby items, and more will be on sale. Event organizers said that there is something for everyone. Call 203-268-1145 for more information.

Computer course

The Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Road, is offering a computer training course on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., open to all. The cost is $15. Come learn about Windows 10, Internet safety and social media. This is a great opportunity to ask an expert your questions and get help figuring out the ever changing world of computers. Registration is requested in advance. Call the church office at 203-261-2527, email at [email protected] or register online through the website, eastonchurch.org.