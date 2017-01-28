Murphy and Senate Democrats propose transportation investment plan

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, joined Senate Democrats in unveiling a major $1 trillion transportation infrastructure investment plan to rebuild America’s roads, rails, bridges, and other critical infrastructure projects over the next ten years and create 15 million jobs. America’s deteriorating infrastructure already costs the economy close to $200 billion a year.

“President Trump repeated over and over again on the campaign trail that he wants to rebuild our nation’s transportation infrastructure and do it with two simple principles: ‘Buy American and Hire American.’ Well, here’s his chance to make good on that promise,” said Murphy. “Connecticut families know how badly we need to rebuild our aging roads and bridges and upgrade our public transportation systems to the 21st Century. There’s no time to waste.”

Murphy is a vocal advocate for robust investment in transportation infrastructure. Through his “Fed Up” Campaign, Murphy hears directly from Connecticut’s commuters about why they’re “fed up” with Connecticut’s traffic and aging transportation infrastructure. Murphy is also soliciting feedback directly from elected officials and community leaders in cities and towns across Connecticut on specific transportation priorities.

The proposal includes the following: