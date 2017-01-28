Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, January 29

6:00 – 9:30 p.m. — Scrabble Club. Play Scrabble in our Community Room – novices, enthusiasts, and experts of all ages welcome! Please bring your Scrabble game with you.

Monday, January 30

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, January 31

10:30 a.m. – Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 – 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music & movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays, and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines, and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, February 1

10:30 a.m. – Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 — 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music & movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays, and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines, and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, February 2

10:30 a.m. — Bouncing Babies. Caretakers and infants from birth to pre-walking age join us for a program full of lap sits, songs, rhymes, movement and a book. This class will encourage parent and child bonding, as well as early literacy and learning skills. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. — Lego Master Builders. The sky’s the limit as you use your imagination to build your own creation!

Friday, February 3

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Time (Ages 2+). In this stimulating and fun-filled program, children will play with toys and manipulatives that develop skills in color and shape recognition, dexterity, hand-eye coordination, and more. Registration is not required.

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. — Women & Money Roundtable Series – Children & Money. This is the second in a series of three roundtables sponsored and facilitated by a representative from Merrill Lynch. We’ll discuss the secrets to raising financially responsible children (ages 3-30). Topics will include: the pros and cons of an allowance and the appropriate allowance amount; managing spenders vs. savers; giving children the wings to make their own financial decisions; and giving children credit cards. Registration is required.

3:30 p.m. — Anime Mania. Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch, read, and draw Japanese Anime. Grades 6+. The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required for each individual day.