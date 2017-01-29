Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find winter programs on the website at eastonrec.com.

Register early

Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program.

January programs

Bring the Hoopla, grades K-5; Engineering for Kids, Jr. Environmental Engineering, grades K-2; Girls Inc, new, grades K-5; Star Factory Acting, new, grades K-5; Star Factory Pop Star 101, new, grades K-5; Techstars Programmer, Video Animation Gaming, grades 3-5.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Come join Easton Park & Recreation and the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Helen Keller Middle School tennis courts. Ages 0-10, Easton residents only. Pre-registration is required.

Easton Arts Center

All classes held at the Easton Parks and Recreation office, 652 Morehouse Road. Sign up for winter classes online at eastonrec.com. Bus # 8 brings kids after school from Samuel Staples Elementary School to the Easton Arts Center.

Mini Picasso, ages 2 to 3 and 3 to 5; Mini Yoga, ages 3 to 4; Open Studio, ages 4 and up; Fine Art Fundamental, ages 7 to 12; Painting, ages 10 to 15; Piano, ages 4 and up; Guitar, ages 4 and up.

Paint & Sip (21+)

The David Hockney Workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with instructor Susan Allabashi of Easton. Class will cost $40. Explore the artwork of English painter David Hockney, review his pop art portraits, swimming pools and landscapes.

Come create a painting reflective of his innovative and vibrant style. BYOB — wine fridge and glasses provided. All supplies and material provided, including assorted canvas -size boards and easels. Feel free to bring your own brush sets if you choose.