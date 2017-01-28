By virtue of having more wins than its opponent, the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team edged Stratford 43-42 in the Ludlowe Duals on Saturday, Jan. 28.

It also defeated Harding of Bridgeport 48-27 but lost to host Fairfield Ludlowe 45-32.

Carson LiCastri had one of the top performances of the day with two pins and a technical fall (15-0) in the 138-pound class. Ben Coppock (152 pounds) was also 3-0 on the day with a pin fall, 4-0 decision and a win by forfeit.

Alex Klein Wassink (132) was 3-0 with two pin falls and a forfeit. Nick Garoffolo (170) had two of the most exciting matches on the day, a 3-2 double overtime loss to Jamar Mighty of Harding and a 5-4 loss to Dominick Mastro of Ludlowe. Garaffolo erased a 5-0 deficit in the third period with two back-to-back takedowns in the closing minute of the match.

Cameron Hirsch (113), John Guimares (126), Gab Ortiz (138), Shayne Ortiz (195)and Ben Bai (220) were all 2-1 on the day and Trenton Andreoli (182) was 1-0.