Youth Art Framing Workshop set for Feb. 18

Do you love painting on canvas but don’t know how to frame your picture? Would you like to have paint, canvas and frames available to create your own artwork to hand in to the Easton Youth Art Show?

The Easton Arts Council will offer a workshop on Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 1:30 at the Easton Community Center. The workshop is open to all area students, ages to four to 18,

where you can paint and learn how to frame and hang your artwork all on the same day.

The supplies have been donated by the Easton Lions Club and the venue by the Easton Community Center.

Spaces are limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Visit the website at eastonartscouncil.org, email [email protected] or call Kathy Davidson, 203-261-7351.