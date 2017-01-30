Easton Courier

Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 30

By Kate Czaplinski on January 30, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see the show on Monday Jan. 30 show below:

 

Tags: ,

Previous Post Winter: Time to test for radon Next Post Youth Art Framing Workshop set for Feb. 18
About author

Kate Czaplinski


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress