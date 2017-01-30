Easton Courier

Truck accident spills 2,500 gallons of oil

By TinaMarie Craven on January 30, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Firefighters are on the scene of an oil spill in Monroe between North Street and Judd Road.

The oil truck is teetering on the edge of wetlands off Judd Road.

According to the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department, an oil truck with went off the road while swerving to avoid a deer and struck a tree before spilling 2,500 gallons of oil into wetlands.

Easton Police Sgt. Will Spencer said the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection crews are on the scene, but that it will take time to clean it up.

“Through traffic won’t be allowed to go further than North Street. The detour will direct drivers up to Stanley Road where they can drive to Hattertown Road or cut over to Knapp Street,” Spencer said.

Easton Police said the truck driver is from Parkway Oil Company in Fairfield.

“People aren’t banned from their houses,” Spencer said. “Through traffic will be affected.”

While the spill itself occurred in Monroe, the majority of the affected area is in Easton.

 

