Memory Café: A Caregiver Support Group at Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, 2415 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, will host Memory Café: Caregiver Support Group for caregivers of a loved one with memory challenges on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon. Taking care of a loved one with memory challenges is difficult. Join them for their monthly caregiver support group to share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others on the same journey. Lunch will be served.

Caregivers are invited to bring their loved one to spend time with staff while they participate in the support group.

Call 203-397-6800 to RSVP or for more information.