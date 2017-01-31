Fire marshal issues alert for safe disposal of fireplace ashes

The Easton Office of the Fire Marshal reminds residents to safely dispose of fireplace and woodstove ashes following an incident on Rockhouse Road.

The Easton Fire Department responded on Jan. 29 to Rockhouse Road for a report of a brush fire. Investigation of the fire revealed that improper disposal of fireplace ashes caused the fire, according to Fire Marshal Peter Neary.

“It had the potential of burning down a barn and traveling up and over a ridge into the woods,” Neary said. “It’s hard to fire drag hose for such a long distance.”

Firefighters had to drag the hose for a 100-foot-wide area heading into the woods. Fortunately, the homeowner made the call and firefighters responded in time to prevent major damage.

“This was the third time this winter season that we have responded to something involving fireplace ashes,” Neary said. “We are trying to stop this behavior.”

The resultant fires jeopardize property and can cause personal injury, Neary said. He provided the following safety tips to guide residents on how they can safely dispose of fireplace ashes.

Safety tips for disposal of fireplace and woodstove ashes

Every year, hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage occurs and dozens of families are displaced because of fires in their homes that are caused by the improper disposal of fireplace ashes.

Fireplace and woodstove ashes retain enough heat to ignite other combustible materials for several days after a fire. Therefore, extra care should be used in the storage and final disposal of them.