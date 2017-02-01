Barlow participating in Poetry Out Loud

A record 49 Connecticut high schools, including Joel Barlow High School, have registered to participate in the 13th annual Poetry Out Loud national recitation contest, according to the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which stages the program in partnership with Connecticut Humanities.

Supported by the Poetry Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, and new grants from the SBM Charitable Foundation and the Ellen Jeanne Goldfarb Memorial Charitable Trust, Poetry Out Loud encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance, and competition.

Fairfield County has 11 high schools participating in this year’s competition: Bethel High School, Danbury, High School, Darien High School, Green Farms Academy, Greenwich High School, Joel Barlow High School in Redding, Newtown High School, Ridgefield High School, Stamford, Staples High School in Westport, Westhill High School in Stamford, and Wilton High School. For a complete list of participating high schools, visit www.cthumanities.org/c4B/pol/.

The schools are now holding classroom workshops with visiting poet-teachers to prepare students for classroom and then school-wide poetry contests. The winners advance to a state championship competition on March 4, at Cheney Hall in Manchester. The Connecticut State Champion will advance to the National Finals, which will take place April 24 to 26 in Washington, D.C.

The NEA and the Poetry Foundation provide state arts agencies with free, standards‐based curriculum materials. These include an online poetry anthology containing more than 800 classic and contemporary poems, a teacher’s guide, lesson plans, posters, and video and audio on the art of recitation. These resources are available at poetryoutloud.org.

Poetry Out Loud Awards

Students who participate in the official Poetry Out Loud program are eligible to compete in the state and National Finals. Each state champion will receive $200 and an all‐expenses‐paid trip to Washington, D.C. to enable him or her to compete for the national championship. The state champion’s school also receives a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry books. The first runner‐up in each state will receive $100, with $200 for his or her school library. Poetry Out Loud will award a total of $50,000 in cash and school stipends at the National Finals, including a $20,000 award for the Poetry Out Loud National Champion. For further information on Poetry Out Loud, visit poetryoutloud.org.