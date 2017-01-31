Winter weather advisory in effect, library closing early

Easton Courier

By Nancy Doniger on January 31, 2017 in Community, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Easton Public Library. — Archive Photo by Nancy Doniger

The Easton Public Library is closing today at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather. Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools had an early dismissal, and all after-school and evening activities have been cancelled, including the joint meeting of the Easton, Redding and Region 9 Boards of Education.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, which remains in effect until 6 p.m. in Easton and southern Fairfield County with snow accumulations from one to three  inches.

Accumulating snow will make untreated surface slippery, making driving difficult at times. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

A winter weather advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Drivers must be prepared for slippery roads and use caution while driving.

