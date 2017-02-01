Easton Courier

Easton police log: Speeding, tree debris, slick roads

By Easton Courier on February 1, 2017

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29.

 

Monday, Jan. 23

8:18 a.m. — Found property. CT Camp trailer plate. Assisted. Route 136.

9:56 — Town property. Stop sign and post replace. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Stones Throw Road.

10:08 — Assistance. Locked keys in vehicle. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Virginia Drive.

10:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

10:39 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

10:49 — Assistance. Complainant wanted on file that she struck a pothole on Judd Road three times. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Judd Road.

10:57 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

11:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

11:57 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

6:32 p.m. — Animal. Call about a dog outside due to impending weather. Owner brought dog inside. Referred to animal control officer. Banks Road.

7:17 — Town property. Roads beginning to ice over. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Town roads.

7:30 — Accident. Slid off road. Assisted. Westport Road.

11:46 — State property. Tree down in road. Assisted. Route 58.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

4:57 a.m. — Utility. Wires down. Referred to utility. Westport Road.

7:08 — State property. Small tree blocking part of road. Assisted. Route 58.

7:08 — Utility. Small tree on wires. Referred to utility. Wilson Road.

7:26 — Accident. Traveling too fast for conditions. Investigation. Eden Hill Road.

7:38 — Utility. Large tree down on power lines. Referred to utility. Morehouse Road.

8:22 — Accident. Operator struck a branch on road. Investigation. North Park Avenue.

9:45 — Town property. Tree limb down blocking part of road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Wyldewood Road.

9:50 — Motor vehicle stop. No passing zone. Written warning. Center Road.

10:29 — Assistance. Someone drove into stone wall and mailbox. Unable to locate. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

4:33 p.m. — Noise. Heard shooting. No contact/gone on arrival. Hickory Knoll Drive.

4:41 — Town property. Low-hanging branch. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Beers Road.

7:33 — Accident. Failure to drive right. Verbal warning. Route 59.

9:20 — Town property. Tree debris in road. Assisted. Marsh Road.

11:54 — Motor vehicle stop. Stop sign violation. Verbal warning. Route 59.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

8:03 a.m. — Fraud, impersonation. Email requesting information. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

8:09 — Animal. Female hound brought to Nutmeg Spay and Neuter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

10:09 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and failure to display number plate. Written warning. Route 59.

11:11 — Assist other department. Fairfield. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

2:29 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Verbal warning. Sport Hill Road.

3:31 — Assist other department. Aquarian Police Department. Assisted. South Park Avenue.

3:51 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 136.

4:07 — Animal. Missing brindle boxer. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:54 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 58.

Thursday, Jan. 26

12:21 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 58.

12:35 — Found property. Wallet. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

7:11 — Accident. Deer. Investigation. Route 136.

8:11 — Animal. Roaming black Lab. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. Flat Rock Drive.

10:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 58.

4:47 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Judd Road.

5:15 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey control signal. Written warning. Route 58.

Friday, Jan. 27

8:27 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Morehouse Road.

8:49 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Morehouse Road.

10:45 — Assistance. Minor motor vehicle accident. No damage, handled privately. Assisted. Center Road.

3:15 p.m. — Phone call. Scam phone call. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

3:24 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Misdemeanor. Banks Road.

4:53 — Animal. Missing dog. Owner found. Referred to animal control officer. Staples Road.

6:39 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 136.

9:19 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Old Redding Road.

9:30 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Redding Road.

11:55 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

Saturday, Jan. 28

12:45 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 136.

1:01 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Infraction. Route 59.

6:41 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Misdemeanor. Center Road.

9:52 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Infraction. Route 59.

1:24 p.m. — Animal. Allowing dog to roam. Verbal warning. Freeborn Road.

3:06 — Animal. Dogs roaming on neighbor’s property. Infractions on two counts unlicensed dogs. Referred to animal control officer. Heritage Drive.

4:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 136.

5:55 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to renew registration and traveling unreasonably fast. Infraction. Route 59.

8:24 — Noise. Screaming heard in area. Unsure if it was an animal. No contact/gone on arrival. Westport Road.

Sunday, Jan. 29

12:38 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

9:42 — Animal. Dispose of raccoon. Referred to animal control officer. Beers Road.

