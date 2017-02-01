Easton Baseball holds clinics

Easton Baseball League (formerly known as Easton Little League) will once again be running winter clinic sessions in preparation for the spring season.

These sessions (five weeks) will be held at the Samuel Staples Elementary School gym on Sunday afternoons from Feb. 26 through March 26 and are open for all boys and girls in first grade, kindergarten, pre-kindergarten, and eligible four-year-olds (must turn four by May 1, 2017).

The goal is to run two sessions each Sunday with the younger participants practicing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and the older ones from 1:45 to 2:45. Time-slots will be confirmed once registration closes on Feb. 22.

The clinics will be run by Victor Alfandre, a longtime Easton baseball coach who will ensure the children (whether brand new to baseball or who have played a few years already) have fun while learning the basics of throwing, fielding, and hitting. Parents will learn drills they can do with their children to help prepare them for the spring season.

The cost for the clinics is $50 and registration can be done online at www.eastonlittleleague.com and clicking on the registration link on the left side of the page.