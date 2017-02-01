LETTER: Saddle Ridge: ‘Bad for everyone except for the developers’

To the Editor:

I urge the Easton Planning & Zoning Commission to reject the proposed Saddle Ridge development for the following reasons:

First, much evidence has been presented as to the deleterious effect this proposal will have on the public water supply, and we must err on the side of caution since tens of thousands of people drink water from our reservoirs. One need look no further than Flint, Mi. to see the potential risk. Moreover, the Aquarion Water Company opposes this plan.

Second, approval would encourage future development on the watershed, further impairing the water quality. Third, developers often use the affordable housing law, as they are here, to circumvent local zoning regulations. They do not use the law so people can obtain housing they might otherwise not be able to afford but instead use a well-intentioned law to create high-density housing to maximize profits. This was clearly not the purpose of the law.

Fourth, there is legal precedent to deny the application since the court has already ruled against Saddle Ridge’s prior filing.

Last, 2017 marks 76 years since many of Easton’s strict zoning regulations were enacted. These laws were passed to protect public water, and there is no compelling reason to change them. This application is bad for everyone except for the developers, and it should be rejected.

Jim Riling

North Park Avenue