Saddle Ridge likely to get OK with conditions

A consensus discussion during a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting indicates the proposed Saddle Ridge housing development is likely to be approved with multiple conditions by the land use board.

At a Jan. 18 special meeting, four of the five voting P&Z members said they are likely to vote for the project based on all evidence presented during the extensive public hearing.

Land use boards frequently have members indicate how they expect to vote in consensus discussions when deliberations begin, enabling staff to start drafting a resolution approving or rejecting an application. Members’ views may shift as deliberations continue.

“We’re not making a decision tonight, but we’re taking a path,” P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said after members shared their views.

The developer of the 66-unit, 48-lot Easton Crossing project, which includes 20 affordable units, has made numerous changes and improvements to the plan to satisfy concerns raised during town and expert input and by past court decisions.

“Something will go on that property,” Maquat said. “There’s been an evolution.”

Maquat said the commission must consider that the application was filed under the state’s affordable housing law, 8-30g, which sets a high standard for land-use boards to reject proposals in towns with little affordable housing, such as Easton.

According to the state law, P&Z members must decide that the risk to public health and safety outweighs the town’s need for affordable housing, based on information presented during the public hearing.

P&Z attorney Ira Bloom, who provided legal guidance at the meeting, said towns lose most affordable housing cases in court. “The burden shifts,” he explained.

If towns are successful in the affordable housing appeals court, as Easton has been on Saddle Ridge in the past, it’s generally because of environmental or fire safety issues, Bloom said.

Conditions

Maquat said he fears if the P&Z rejects the current Saddle Ridge application, a judge could ultimately approve it in its original form and without the many conditions — or requirements of the developer — the P&Z could now put on the approval.

Being able to include certain conditions, such as limiting the amount of impervious coverage and number of overall bedrooms, would go a long way toward protecting the public water supply watershed, Maquat said.

“They would be many and they’d be detailed,” he said of conditions that could be imposed on the developer.

Maquat said he wants to be certain the project is, as presented by the developer, constructed and then maintained properly by the homeowners’ association (HOA).

A few conditions might include requiring individual site plans for each lot, and mandating an ongoing funding and reporting mechanism for the maintenance of drainage and wetland-protection systems.

Maquat said this approach would allow the P&Z to set many conditions and leave open the possibility that opponents — perhaps a group of residents who’ve been legally designated as interveners in the application — might sue in court to try to overturn the P&Z approval.

Voting member Raymond Martin agreed this scenario could be what happens. “Like [Maquat] says, maybe someone else will step in,” Martin said of the interveners.

Voting member Robert DeVellis remained skeptical of the plan, saying the need for affordable housing was limited due to Easton’s “soft” real estate market and that the project would put pressure on the “very, very sensitive” watershed. “The protection of the watershed is vital for us,” DeVellis said.

Members also raised concerns about how the affordable housing aspect of the project would be implemented to ensure it truly was affordable, questioning the projected utility and HOA common charge costs in particular.

Members indicated that the 2014 inland wetlands approval for the previous Saddle Ridge plan is sufficient for the new proposal, meaning a new wetlands application isn’t necessary. Their views were primarily based on testimony from the town’s engineering consultant, who said the 2014 plan and new plan would have the same impact on wetlands.

The P&Z will hold another special meeting to continue deliberations on Saddle Ridge next week. Comments from outside entities — such as the developer, experts or the public — are no longer allowed because the public hearing is closed. Yet another meeting may be needed to finalize a decision on Saddle Ridge. The P&Z has until March 17 to vote on the application.

Site history

The Saddle Ridge developers have made multiple attempts to develop affordable housing on the 124.7-acre site, including with 105-unit and 99-unit plans, which have been rejected by the P&Z. When appealed, the denials have been upheld in court.

In 2009, the P&Z did approve a plan to build 21 single-family homes on the property, but the developer never pursued that project.

The P&Z rejected the most recent application in 2014 because the commissioners concluded it didn’t meet affordable housing guidelines due to differences between the market-rate and affordable units, but this time a state official has said that’s no longer a problem because of changes made in the new application.

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, wants to build single-family homes and duplexes on a parcel bordering four roads — Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill, and Silver Hill. All 48 residential buildings would be on lots of at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. Twenty of 66 units would be classified as affordable.

About one-third of the overall site would remain undeveloped, and 14 acres would continue to be a separate horse farm. Access to the site would be from a new road connecting to Sport Hill and Cedar Hill roads.

The developer wants to rezone the parcel from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly created Planned Accessory Affordable Apartment Community zone.