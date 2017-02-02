Vivian Hardison guides Eastonites in meditation

On a recent Friday morning, as many were winding up a stressful week, 39 people gathered in the Easton Public Library community room to learn about the benefits of daily meditation from certified professional abundant life coach Vivian Hardison.

Practicing the ancient art of meditation, Hardison explained, can bring peace, balance and clarity to everyday life.

Upon arrival, participants were given a self-evaluation “Wheel of Life” to fill out, which examined each person’s feelings about his/her state of health, family relationships and finances, among other categories. Introspection and self-awareness are preliminary steps toward creating greater balance and harmony.

Hardison then led the group in a breathing exercise. “Just breathe,” she said, and after a few breaths, members of the group seemed more relaxed. Simple breathing with eyes closed is the beginning of the process of freeing the mind.

“The goal of meditation isn’t to control your thoughts,” Hardison said, “It’s to stop letting them control you.”

It was surprising to learn that meditation comes in many forms, including taking a shower or walking a dog. These quiet activities free up positive energy and keep the mind “in the moment.”

Susan Collette, a yoga instructor and trainer, demonstrated several yoga positions to enhance the meditation experience.

In addition to allaying anxiety and depression, Hardison’s research has shown, meditation can also bolster physical health by boosting immunity, helping weight management and reducing high blood pressure. Children are becoming beneficiaries of meditation, too; Hardison cited a school in San Francisco where meditation was added to the curriculum and produced noteworthy results — among them, better learning attitudes and higher test scores.

Her 10-year-old grandson, Daniel Luke, practices meditation, and the audience watched a video in which he was clearly enjoying the process.

“Life is supposed to feel good!” was the upbeat message of the presentation. Participants lingered with questions, and some were already making plans to try out meditation techniques.

Hardison has created a multi-platform enrichment program, which includes books, personal training sessions and workshops. To learn more and read a full version of her latest book, “The Benefits of Daily Meditation,” visit vivianhardison.com.