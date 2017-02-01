Easton Courier

Boys basketball: Bunnell 82, Joel Barlow 48

By Easton Courier on February 1, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Dropping its third straight game, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team lost 82-48 to Bunnell on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Barlow was in a hole early, falling behind 19-6 after one quarter. The gap only grew with each frame as the Falcons trailed 34-18 at halftime.

Despite having their best offensive effort in the third quarter, the Falcons eventually trailed 61-37.

Matt McGannon, who was back in the lineup after spraining his ankle, led Barlow with 20 points, including one three-pointer. Phil Villhauer scored 10.

Kevin Richetelli scored eight. Dan Mangieri and Tom Rossini scored five apiece, each with a three-pointer.

Zhayaire Fernandes led Bunnell with 22 points.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: Joel Barlow/Immaculate 54, Brookfield 30
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress