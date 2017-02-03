Outdoor signs approved for town-related matters

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a town clerk request to place three outdoor sandwich-board signs around town to publicize town-related matters.

The signs would include the town logo and promote dog license month, tax payment deadlines, municipal referendums and other voting days, and additional community notifications by town departments, according to Town Clerk Christina Halloran.

The A-frame type design signs will be three feet high by 25 inches wide and placed at three locations around town — Center and Morehouse roads (near Town Hall/library), the Helen Keller Middle School front lawn, and the intersection of routes 58 and 136.

Signs are normally limited to two feet by two feet in size in Easton, but P&Z members thought an exception was warranted so the signs would be visible and easy to read. Placement cannot negatively affect traffic flow or rights-of-way.

Off-road trail

Land Use Director John Hayes and P&Z alternate Ross Ogden discussed the feasibility of building an off-road trail for walkers and bicyclists connecting Samuel Staples Elementary School, Town Hall/library, the firehouse green, and Helen Keller Middle School. They recently investigated the proposed route that would go along Morehouse Road, Banks Road and Center Road, with a spur to Keller.

They checked the potential impact on trees, stone walls, waterways, and drainage, and sounded optimistic about the trail being built. Ogden noted there are some “tricky spots,” and excavation and retaining walls might be required in several areas. Most of the discussion focused on the route along Banks Road, which is hilly, and how to cross Old Oak Road to connect Keller/Veterans Park with land behind the Easton Village Store (the trail is unlikely to go along busy Sport Hill Road, but would be farther east in wooded areas). Details on town rights-of-way and exact topography are being studied.

Adirondack Trail

Developer Harold Rosnick continues to seek a P&Z recommendation to accept the new part of Adirondack Trail as an official town road, reducing his town bond payment for constructing the road and completing related work. Input from Edward Nagy, town engineer and public works director, was needed on the issue, but Nagy didn’t attend the meeting as anticipated, perhaps because of bad weather impacting the roads.

Rosnick is frustrated with what he considers an evolving list of requirements by Nagy and correspondence delays.

“My patience is exhausted,” Rosnick said. P&Z members indicated Rosnick’s request deserves a timely reply. “We need responsiveness from Public Works,” P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said, while that noting Nagy “wears a lot of hats” and tries to protect the town’s interests.

Parking at old Staples building

The P&Z reviewed annual student enrollment and staff size numbers provided by Easton Country Day School for the old Staples School building, which also includes the senior center and other entities. The private school reported having 202 students and 46 year-round employees, which is below the maximum number allowed by the zoning permit. Parking can be tight at the old Staples complex, and the P&Z is trying to keep track of parking lot use by tenants.