LETTER: Thank you for your letter, Bill Lane

To the Editor:

Thank you, Mr. Lane, for epitomizing the very misogyny, bigotry, racism, and xenophobia that compelled your neighbors — along with millions of people across seven continents — to march and drown out the ugliness that you so eloquently expressed.

And your immature name-calling is absolutely ideal for teaching our children about bullying, and how it more poorly reflects the writer/speaker than it affects the recipient. So thank you for that, too.

I also thank you for mentioning Helen Reddy. The song to which you referred was recorded nearly 50 years ago, when the women’s movement gained momentum and amplified a national dialogue.

It would seem that you are stuck in that era, threatened by and unable to accept that there are powerful people in the world who are not white men. That song is so old that many readers of The Courier don’t even know it. But thanks to you, it will be taught and sung throughout our town as an anthem (to use your word) to women who are unafraid to use their voices.

In addition, thank you for calling Mr. Trump’s victory the “biggest upset in American history,” A great lesson. Because he did not win the popular vote — not even in Easton. In fact, no Republican candidate for president has ever lost in Easton, in recent memory.

We can teach our children about the Electoral College, how it was created by one of our founding fathers (who was, FYI, the illegitimate son of a Scottish immigrant father and a British West Indian mother), and how it failed its purpose in this election.

We can teach our children the term “gerrymandering,” and why it is unfair to a great number of their fellow citizens.

Oh my gosh, Mr. Lane. Your letter is so inspirational and educational. Just the kind of regurgitation of Mr. Trump’s own hate speech that inspired millions to vote and march against in the first place. Thank you again for sending it.

Debbi Barer