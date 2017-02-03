Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Feb. 6

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club. Kids in grades 4 and 5 join us to discuss Dying to Meet You, by Kate Klise. Copies of the book are available at the Easton Public Library. Snacks will be served. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

10:30 a.m. –—Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 to 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. — Valentine Craft for Caregivers and their Child (all ages). Come to the library Wednesday, Feb. 8 and make a Valentine craft with your child. We’ll have the supplies for the craft ready and waiting for you on the bookshelf outside the children’s librarian’s office. Come on in, pull up a chair and get crafty. Registration is not required.

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 to 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Make Your Kid Great series. We have greatness in us — discover your Why! This is the first in a series of educational programs for parents and teens, presented by KES, Inc. Everyone should have a purpose … a Why. What makes us get out of bed in the morning, what makes us tick, what makes us look forward to the next time. It’s the Why. This will be a roundtable discussion with professionals from the health and educational fields, as well as parents. Registration is required.

Thursday, Feb. 9

10:30 a.m. — Bouncing Babies. Caretakers and infants from birth to pre-walking age join us for a program full of lap sits, songs, rhymes, movement and a book. This class will encourage parent and child bonding, as well as early literacy and learning skills. Registration is not required.

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Historical Fiction Book Discussion Meeting. Join us for a discussion of My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Friday, Feb. 10

10:00 to 11:00 a.m. — Women & Money Roundtable Series. The Key to Building Your Investment Portfolio. This is the third in a series of three roundtables sponsored and facilitated by a representative from Merrill Lynch. Building and managing a portfolio involves understanding and managing risk. We will share the secrets of portfolio construction and discuss asset allocation, investment styles, diversification, and risk. Most importantly, we will show you how to put it all together to create a custom blueprint that meets your goals and tames your fears. Registration is required.

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Anime Mania. Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch, read and draw Japanese Anime. Note: The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required for each individual day.

Saturday, Feb. 11

1:00 to 2:30 p.m. — Confessions of an Urban Archeologist: An Afternoon with Greg Van Antwerp. From early in his life, Greg Van Antwerp has been looking for odd and interesting items at tag, estate, and yard sales. Thirty years later, this hobby has turned into a passion for research, restoration and storytelling. In this interactive presentation, Greg provides a look at some believable and some unbelievable discoveries, taking pleasure in the shared experience as the audience reacts to the images that accompany each story. Registration is required.