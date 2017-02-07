Rogue One coming to Norwalk IMAX

The latest installment of one of cinema’s truly legendary franchises, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” opens in 70mm IMAX ® film projection for the first time in Connecticut on Fri., Feb. 10 at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

Tickets are on sale at www.maritimeaquarium.org to experience “Rogue One” as you’ve been unable to do until now: in full-frame 70mm film projection, which is big even by IMAX standards. “Rogue One” premieres in Connecticut’s largest IMAX Theater, with a screen that’s six stories high, at 5 & 8 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 10. It then will play at 5 and 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

Director Gareth Edwards shot the movie using the digital equivalent of a 65mm camera. For audiences, as slashfilm.com explains, “That means we’ll be getting quite the widescreen spectacle on IMAX screens, one that has a larger surface area of imagery that was captured by the camera and will be projected onto a massive screen for maximum visual potential.”

Dave Sigworth, spokesman for The Maritime Aquarium, said the popular South Norwalk attraction is excited to finally get its hands on one of only 13 prints of “Rogue One” released by Disney in the 70mm film format. Other cinemas in Connecticut have shown “Rogue One” with digital projection onto screens smaller than the Aquarium’s. With its 70mm IMAX film projection, The Maritime Aquarium’s theater combines the brightest, clearest images at almost 10 times the resolution of standard-projection formats with powerful, laser-aligned digital sound and customized theater geometry to create the world’s most immersive film experience.

“Even if you saw ‘Rogue One’ in your local moviehouse, you have not yet experienced ‘Rogue One’ as you will here at The Maritime Aquarium,” Sigworth said. This all-new epic adventure is set in the “Star Wars” chronology between “Revenge of the Sith” (Episode III, released in 2005) and “A New Hope” (Episode IV, released in 1977). In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction.

The New York Post raved, “‘Rogue One’ is definitive proof: ‘Star Wars’ is back, baby.” The Chicago Sun-Times called the film “a bright light in the ‘Star Wars’ canon.” And The New York Daily News gushed, “It stands alone as the best ‘Star Wars’ entry since 1980s’ ‘The Empire Strikes Back.’ Yes, it’s that good.”

“Rogue One” stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen and (cue “The Imperial March”) the voice of James Earl Jones.

The film is 2 hours and 14 minutes long, and is rated PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action.

Tickets for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at The Maritime Aquarium are $15 for adults and $12 for children 3-12. Aquarium members receive $2 discounts.

Reserve your tickets or get more information by calling (203) 852-0700, ext. 2206, or go to www.maritimeaquarium.org.