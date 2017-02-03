Top-four finisher

Easton Courier

Alexandra Forte, a 1999 graduate of Joel Barlow High, competed in the 2017 USA Cyclocross National Championships in Hartford in January, representing Vanderkitten (a women’s apparel company), Hammer Nutrition (a sports nutrition company), and Bike Stop (her local bike shop in Warrenton, Va.). Forte had three podium finishes — fourth in the Women’s Open, second in the Women’s Masters (age 35-39) and second in Women’s Industry. Cyclocross is an off-road form of cycling in which riders use a road-style bike with treaded tires and ride a 1.5- to 2-mile course that consists of road, dirt, gravel, single track, trails, grass, and mud with various obstacles. — Dominion Cycling Photography

