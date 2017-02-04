LETTER: Threat to public water outweighs affordable housing needs

To the Editor:

I strongly urge denial of the 2016 Saddle Ridge Application for the following reasons:

The applicant has not filed for a permit from the Conservation Commission. The applicant is claiming that the 2016 application is the same as the 2014 application, and that they have already been approved for their 2014 application, yet upon approval, they promptly sued conservation because they disagreed with the conditions of approval.

Also, based on testimony I have read in the Courier, and that has been submitted to P&Z, it appears that the 2014 application is quite different from the 2016 application

The subject application contemplates high-density development directly on a watershed property, draining into the Easton and Hemlock reservoirs. This development poses a threat to the safety of the water supply not just for Easton, but to all the surrounding communities supplied by these reservoirs.

Aquarion Water Company has serious concerns about the impact this development would have on the public drinking water supply. Their letter dated Nov. 15, 2016, states that the density is inappropriate and urges the commission to deny the application.

There is no funding provided for the maintenance of the subdivision including, but not limited to detention basins, catch basins, open space, private roadways etc., nor is there any provision for any supervision.

The application is completely contrary to the 2006 town Plan of Conservation and Development, a large component of which is designed to protect both the environment and especially the watershed.