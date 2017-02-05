LETTER: Courier should withhold letters with crude language, personal attacks

To the Editor:

Many letters published by The Easton Courier are from people who are quite upset about an issue. That’s why they write — and I’m so glad they take the time and effort to do so. However, sometimes letters get published containing not only dearly held opinions but also abusive language such as name-calling and rude personal attacks. The letter in the Jan. 26 edition from Bill Lane is such an example.

Mr. Lane’s letter was full of ugly, inflammatory language that appeared to be intended purely to insult people who legally marched to express their views (of whom I am one), divorced women, Madonna, Michael Moore, women in general, and gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual people.

Which was a bigger story — the inauguration, attended by 160,000 in Washington or the march, attended by 440,000 in Washington, with millions more around the U.S. and the rest of the globe? Mr. Lane was entitled to express his preference, and I don’t object that he did.

I do, however, object to his crude language and personal attacks. His letter is similar to a well-known phenomenon on the Internet, known as trolling. Its purpose is not merely to express an opinion or to inform, but rather to put others down, to discourage others from speaking up for fear of being mocked, and its result is divisiveness and the further coarsening of public discourse.

I ask that, in the future, The Courier adhere to its letters policy and refuse to print letters in such poor taste. The Courier could edit them, return them, or simply ignore them, but I don’t think that the right to free speech means the right to be published!

Finally, I do hope that Mr. Lane continues to share his thoughts, but without the insulting language.

Barbara Vogel