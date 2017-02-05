LETTER: Let’s keep discourse civil

T o the Editor,

I am disappointed that The Easton Courier does not have a policy on letters to the editor that requires writers to exercise a level of civility and respect if they wish to be published. All of us, sometimes, feel so strongly about issues that we want to write outlandish letters, full of outrage and hyperbole.

But we must put those drafts aside, read them again the next day, and realize that irrational and incomprehensible anger is not what we want to broadcast to our neighbors. I have never before seen a letter in The Easton Courier — or in any publication — as rude as the one published in your Jan. 26 issue. The name-calling, the stereotyping, the ridiculing of entire categories of people, are unacceptable in a newspaper which ought to be above such infantile and crude forms of expression.

In this time of serious division in our country, I ask you to use your authority as editor to maintain a decent level of discourse in your paper. If we Americans are going to disagree so strongly about what is happening, we will have to find a way to do it so that we don’t create permanent and irreparable divisions among us or among all the people in this still-great country.

This is the time to work for what you believe in and struggle against what you can’t accept. But slinging insults and invectives at those who oppose you will lead to further division and, eventually, a polarized society. I am prepared to fight for what I think is right, but I am going to do so with decency and respect for others.

Maggie Silverstein