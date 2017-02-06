Easton’s first responders: Stay off roads during adverse weather

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which means plenty more winter weather can be expected before spring arrives, even for those who are already thinking spring.

Easton’s first responders advise residents to stay off the roads if at all possible during winter storms.

A Jan. 31 snowstorm caused local schools to close early and cancel after-school activities and night meetings. But many people were out to go to work and get groceries and the like.

Easton first responders assisted people involved in six car accidents that day.

A car left the roadway and went airborne on South Park Avenue at High Ridge Road where it was teetering on a rock, Easton police said.

The driver’s side of the vehicle was about six feet off the ground. The Easton Police Department and Easton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

First responders had to break a lower window to get the driver out of the vehicle. The female driver was not injured, nor was a female passenger. Mid-town Towing and Auto Body of Bridgeport towed the car.

“Make sure your car has adequate tires for the weather,” Fire Chief Steve Waugh said. “Drive slowly. “And if you don’t have to go out in adverse conditions, then don’t.”

Under any conditions, Waugh said, don’t drive and use a cell phone.