Murphy awarded Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award

The United States Navy awarded U.S. Senator Chris Murphy with the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award. Rear Admiral James T. Loeblein, Navy chief of legislative affairs, presented the award on behalf of Sean Stackley, acting secretary of Navy.

The award is the “highest form of public service recognition bestowed by the Department of the Navy to civilians who demonstrate outstanding service of substantial and long-term benefit to the Navy, Marine Corps, or Department of the Navy as a whole.”

“This is a huge and completely unexpected honor,” Murphy said. “With all that our sailors and Navy families have given to Connecticut and our country, I should be the one giving them an award.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for our brave Navy men and women. I spent a weekend aboard the USS Hartford under the Arctic last year, and I’ll never forget the professionalism and expertise I saw in those sailors. I will keep fighting in Congress, and especially on the Appropriations Committee, to make sure that our men and women have the best ships, submarines, and equipment in the world.”