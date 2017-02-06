March is National Youth Art Month

The Easton Arts Council announces its 18th annual Youth Art and Talent Show to be held on Sunday, March 12. It is open to all youth, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The talent show is open to any publicly acceptable act, including instrumental, vocal, dance, acting, magic, poetry reading, etc. There is a five-minute limit on acts. A piano is provided, but singers must bring their own accompanist or pre-recorded CD and CD or MP3 player.

The opening audition is Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. in the community room at the library. The dress rehearsal is Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. and the show will also be in the library on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is required by application by Friday, Feb. 24. Applications are available at the local schools and the libraries or can be obtained by going to the arts council website, eastonartscouncil.org or email youthtalentshow@eastonartscouncil.org. For information call Joanne Kant at 203-261-9160.

The Youth Art Show will be receiving art work on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the community room at the library. Pre-registration is not required. Two-dimensional artwork must be framed, wired and ready to be hung.

If you have any questions regarding how to frame your artwork, we encourage you to attend the Framing Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Easton Community Center. Sculpture is also acceptable. The artwork will be on display from March 1 to April 15. For information email youthartshow@eastonartscouncil.org or call Kathy Davidson at 203-261-7351.

The winners of the Writers Contest will also be announced and selected pieces read at that time. A reception to honor all the artists, performers and writers will be held immediately following. For information regarding the Writers Contest email DKDfilms@aol.com or visit eastonartscouncil.org. An Easton Arts Council family membership for $30 or youth membership for $10 is required for entry.

The Easton Arts Council believes that all our youth should have the opportunity to express themselves creatively and is therefore delighted to provide a venue for those artistic endeavors and encourages all youth to participate no matter what their level of expertise.