Easton police log: DUI, multiple fender benders during snowstorm

DUI

A local woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a Jan. 31 incident in which she was accused of leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick-Weissman, 53, of 43 Flat Rock Drive, Easton, was charged with evading responsibility, no U-turn, and operating under the influence. She posted a $40 cash bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 9.

Fitzpatrick-Weissman was traveling north on Route 59 when the incident occurred. An eyewitness stated that the vehicle that was two cars in front of him was slowly driving up Route 59 and then just stopped in the road with no warning, police said.

He stated that the vehicle then took a right turn onto Blanchard Road and proceeded to make a U-turn in the roadway. He stated that as the vehicle completed the U-turn it struck the vehicle that was stopped in front of him, police said.

He stated that the striking vehicle then headed south on Route 59. The witness stated that he briefly spoke with the driver of the car in front of him and was told that the vehicle in question indeed struck the car in front of him.

He stated that he turned around and followed the striking vehicle down Route 59 into Fairfield. He stated that he called 911 to report the accident and the vehicle then made another U-turn and went over the grass just north of GE in Fairfield and began driving back up Route 59, heading north. The witness followed the vehicle until officers arrived on scene.

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

Monday, Jan. 30

8:01 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 58.

9:07 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

9:23 — Assist other department. Monroe oil truck spill. Assisted. Judd Road.

10:26 — Selective enforcement. Placed speed sign. Burr Street.

12:52 p.m. — Alarm. Door blew open with wind, set off alarm. Owner error or system. Northwood Drive.

1:10 — PO Admin. Putting up detour signs. Judd Road.

1:29 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

1:45 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

2:11 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 58.

5:03 — Animal. Report of lost golden retriever. Owner found. Referred to animal control officer. Adams Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

8:25 a.m. — Fire call. Walk-in states his truck had a small fire. Fire put out. Truck towed. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Center Road.

9:03 — Fire call. Chimney fire. Fire contained. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Deerfield Drive.

9:56 — Town property. Ten to 12 small bags of garbage. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Eden Hill Road.

10:24 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

11:45 — Accident. One motor vehicle accident. No injuries. No tow needed. Investigation. Rock House Road.

12:28 p.m. — Phone call. Scam call — caller stated he was with Connecticut Post and bill was overdue. No information was given. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

1:21 — Animal. Complaint about barking dog and being out all day. Owner will bring in dog more often. Dog likes to be outside. Referred to animal control officer. Burr Street.

2:14 — Accident. Car off the road. No injuries. Vehicle removed. Investigation. Route 59.

2:16 — Disabled motor vehicle. Citizen reports car off road. No injuries. Assisted. Eden Hill Road.

2:31 — Accident. Off road teetering on rock. No injuries. Towed. Investigation. South Park Avenue.

3:46 — Accident. Car off road. No injuries. Traveling too fast for conditions. Investigation. Center Road.

4:35 — Accident. One-car motor vehicle accident. No injuries. Traveling too fast for conditions. Investigation. Redding Road.

7:55 — Accident. Investigation. Route 59.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

5:57 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

7:06 — Accident. Car slid off the road. No injuries. Traveling too fast for conditions. Investigation. Valley Road.

1:20 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Verbal warning. Route 58.

2:19 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 58.

2:38 — Animal. Female Ibizan adoption. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

6:39 — Animal. Missing black terrier. Referred to animal control officer. Honeysuckle Hill Lane.

8:24 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 136.

Thursday, Feb. 2

9 a.m. — Animal. Owner redeemed dog from shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Honeysuckle Hill Lane.

11:38 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

4:47 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to drive reasonable distance apart. Written warning. Route 136.

8:03 — Animal. Two dogs roaming. No contact/gone on arrival. Adams Road.

9:31 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Verbal warning. Route 136.

11:34 — Noise. Heard in the home. Checks OK. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

11:48 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.