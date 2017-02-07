Cease-and-desist order issued for Norton Road violations

The town has issued a cease-and-desist zoning order to a Norton Road property owner to discontinue commercial-type log processing and storage activities on his residential property.

The activities appear to be in violation of a March 2012 agreement reached between property owner Nathan Brito and the town, when numerous neighborhood complaints led to earlier zoning violation actions, according to zoning documents.

Brito lives at 33 Norton Road and also operates a landscaping and property services management company that specializes in trees, landscaping, masonry, and property oversight.

The new zoning violation order was issued Dec. 20 and sent by certified mail to Brito’s home, but was returned as “unclaimed.” Cease-and desist orders are issued by Zoning Enforcement Officer Phillip Doremus on behalf of the P&Z.

Doremus said the homeowner appears to have refused to accept the correspondence from the town. “We’re trying to find an alternative way to get the notification to the homeowner,” Doremus said.

According to the order sent to Brito, an investigation found he is “apparently conducting a wood processing business at [his] property. Evidence of this is the large volume of logs, not harvested from this site, being stored and processed on the property.

“There are also trucks, machinery and equipment being used to process, move and store these products on your property,” the order continued, noting that such activities violate zoning regulations for single-family home lots.

Brito, reached last week, insisted he isn’t doing anything wrong and questioned why the town is trying to send him written correspondence. “This is the first time I’ve heard about that. … I haven’t got anything,” Brito said by phone Feb. 3.

“As far as I know, I’m doing everything legal,” he said. “I’m not doing anything illegal. I would like to comment more. I would l have to see what they’re saying.”

Brito said he did return a phone call by a town official, and might comment more once he has a chance to review the town’s complaints. “I don’t really understand why they’re trying to send me information [in writing],” he said.

P&Z members have been discussing the alleged violations at 33 Norton Road for the past few months at meetings. This has included looking at photos showing the alleged violations and going over specifics of the 2102 agreement. One neighbor came to a January meeting to point out issues.

Nathan Brito has owned the 3.2-acre property in question since 2012, when he bought it from his father, Zocimo Brito. It is zoned residential for a single-family house on a minimum three-acre parcel.

The 2012 “Letter of Understanding” document, signed by Nathan Brito and P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat, referred to actions to be taken by the homeowner “in order to resolve the violations of the zoning violations and the town scenic road ordinance which have occurred at your property.”

The agreement restricted use of a second driveway on the parcel and required that a fence with a locking gate be installed and that “an area of disturbed earth at the rear of the dwelling” be graded, covered with topsoil as needed, and seeded “to control stormwater run-off.”

Brito appears to have originally complied with the conditions of the agreement, which included seeking scenic road approval for the second vehicle accessway with a gate, based on an October 2012 memo by Doremus that lifted the violation notice.

‘Accelerated activities’

During the P&Z’s Nov. 14, 2016, meeting, Maquat said that based on recent complaints Brito has “accelerated industrial activities” on his property, such as trucking in large timbers and boulders, using asphalt in areas that are to be kept green, creating noise “due to the use of heavy machinery,” and continuing to regularly use the second vehicle accessway.

“It sounds like he’s not doing what was asked of him,” Maquat said in a reference to the 2012 agreement.

Other P&Z members at the meeting agreed that the property owner should be following the terms of the earlier agreement.

A neighbor discussed the zoning issues at 33 Norton Road during the Jan. 23 P&Z meeting, saying the problems have essentially existed for a decade or more. “We need some kind of end to this process,” the neighbor said.

Materials are being trucked in and out, the second driveway is being used regularly by a truck with a trailer, oil may be leaching into the soil, metal and sheetrock could be among the items being used as fill in the ground, a watercourse has been altered by building a wall, and there’s been runoff and erosion on an adjoining property, according to the complainant.

Maquat noted that the property owner has refused to accept a certified letter from the town. “We need to get his attention. … We have to take action,” Maquat said.

The P&Z will look into additional ways to legally notify the owner of the town’s violation notice, which may include using a judicial sheriff. Maquat said the issue could become a police matter. “He can’t ignore it,” Maquat said of the owner.

“I think we should be very strong,” agreed P&Z member Robert DeVellis, noting the alleged current activities aren’t just a violation by themselves but break the previous signed agreement with the town.