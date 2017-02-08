Objection to letter, agriculture, appointments, Homeland Towers

Following are highlights from the Feb. 2 Board of Selectmen meeting at Town Hall. Present were First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectmen Carrie Colangelo and Robert Lessler.

Public comment

Resident Bob Natt cited his disapproval of a letter to the editor by Bill Lane that was published in the Jan. 26 issue of The Easton Courier. His wife, Helen, accompanied him to the meeting.

Natt said he has lived in Easton for 32 years, and this was the first Board of Selectmen meeting he has attended.

He said the family came here when his daughter was 8 and his son was 6. His daughter, who is now a doctor, married a local man, and they live in Easton with their family.

Natt said he was personally outraged by Lane’s letter to the editor, which he said was a “homophobic rant against women.” He said he saw on the town website that Lane was a constable, an elected town official, and emailed back and forth with Dunsby about the inappropriateness of a town official writing such a letter.

Natt said he was disappointed with Dunsby’s response and the fact that Lane is a military veteran is not an excuse. Natt, who is a veteran, too, said Lane shouldn’t get a pass because he’s a veteran.

Natt said that terrible things have been said across the country, but he didn’t expect to hear that kind of anger in our town. The leadership moment is for you three, he said to the selectmen, because Lane is an elected official.

“If you remain silent, it’s unacceptable,” he said.

Natt said that Dunsby occasionally writes columns in The Easton Courier, and he was hoping to open the paper and see a column about this, in which case he wouldn’t have been here.

“These are terrible, terrible things, and they reflect on the town,” he said. “This is a leadership moment for the three of you to see how you respond to it.”

Easton agriculture

Jean Stetz-Puchalski, chairman of the Easton Agricultural Commission, discussed four action items with the board:

The review and possible submission of an agreement for the joint partnership of the Farmland Preservation Program and the Community Farms Preservation Program between the Connecticut Department of Agriculture and the town of Easton to set the stage for potential applicants who may look for easements in agricultural lands for maintenance and preservation.

The Agricultural Commission’s application for a Farmland Viability Grant to campaign for Easton to be named as the Christmas Tree Capital of Connecticut.

The commission’s request to place flyers or a brochure at the front desk and town clerk area of Town Hall to promote the Agricultural Commission and farming in general in Easton. The commission also will be looking into possible signage for the farming activities at Samuel Staples Elementary School. Signage would provide educational information not only to the students who attend the school but also to the general public.

The Commission’s request for funding from the Board of Selectmen for membership in the Bridgeport Regional Business Council. The Commission will report back to the Board of Selectmen on the issues noted above.

Appointments

The selectmen appointed Sandra Neubert to the Insurance Commission for the term Jan. 2, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2019. They appointed Maureen Williams as an alternate on the Zoning Board of Appeals for the term Jan. 2, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2019.

Homeland Towers

Ray Vergati, site development manager with Homeland Towers LLC, presented an amendment to the existing ground lease between Homeland and the town of Easton.

Quite a lot of time has passed since Homeland Towers had its first conversations with the town in 2012, and the town signed a lease in 2015 to build a cell tower on town-owned property on Morehouse Road.

There are fewer cell phone carriers today, after mergers and acquisitions, and less competition. Existing carriers are more interested in enhancing equipment on existing towers than in expanding into less well-served areas such as Easton.

Vergati indicated that Verizon has reduced the rent it is willing to pay to tower companies. Homeland’s amendment is asking for a reduction on the gross rents from 50% to 40% and a reduction on the annual escalation from 3% to 2%.

Colangelo made a motion to enter into executive session to discuss any action on the lease and amendment presented by Homeland Towers. Lessler seconded the motion, which passed unanimously. The board entered executive session at 8:45 p.m.

The board returned from executive session at 9. No vote or other action was taken during executive session. Dunsby presented a counterproposal to Homeland Towers. Vergati will return to Homeland Towers with the suggested revision in the proposal and will keep the board informed.

He said that once the Public Utilities Regulatory Agency approves the tower, construction could be completed in 90 days.

Selectmen comment

None of the selectmen commented during the selectmen comment portion of the meeting. The meeting was not filmed, and no one from the press or the public was present following the executive session.

The following is commentary Lessler said he was planning to make:

“I offer my congratulations and appreciation to all the people from Easton who attended the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., and throughout the country and around the world on Jan. 21, as well as to those people from Easton who may also have participated in the ongoing demonstrations against the Trump administration’s Muslim ban.”