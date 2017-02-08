LETTER: No need for gratuitously disparaging language

To the Editor:

At the Feb. 2 Board of Selectmen’s meeting, an Easton resident and his wife asked the board to condemn Bill Lane for the despicable tenor of his letter published in the Jan. 26 edition of The Easton Courier. He also expressed dismay that Mr. Lane is an Easton elected official and felt it is our responsibility to speak out or to sanction Mr. Lane for his offensive comments.

For those who follow local politics, the over-the-top invective from Mr. Lane is nothing new. Perhaps that is why I did not immediately respond to his letter. I am a thick-skinned, long-term local elected official who has been the target of Mr. Lane’s commentary in the past. Therefore, the letter was not quite the shock to me as it was to others.

Mr. Lane, nominated by and running on the Republican ticket, was elected a constable by the voters. Rest assured I did not vote for him. I do not believe the Board of Selectmen has the power to remove Mr. Lane from office.

However, as one board member, I do condemn him for making his point through the use of inappropriate and demeaning language not fit for a public official or for any decent person.

As several people said in their letters, Mr. Lane is entitled to his opinion, but he does not need to express it in gratuitously disparaging language.

Bob Lessler

Member, Board of Selectmen