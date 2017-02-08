CT Audubon Society offers Winter Backyard Birding

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, will hold a program on winter backyard birding for ages 12 and up on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10-11 a.m.

Wish you could identify that colorful feathered visitor in your yard? Milan Bull, The Connecticut Audubon Society’s senior director of science and conservation, will lead a free program on Backyard Birding at the Center at Fairfield.

Birding is a great family activity which can start at home and lead to a life-long appreciation and interest that spans the world. This program will cover how to identify Connecticut’s winter birds by sight and sound, bird feeding habits, attracting wild birds to your feeder, tips on what seed to use and conservation measures. Following the talk there will be a short guided walk in the sanctuary.

If you are inspired by the program, you can also stop in the Nature Store and take advantage of The Connecticut Audubon Society’s February Bird Seed Sale — an annual event at the Center in recognition of National Bird Feeding Month that supports Connecticut Audubon’s environmental education and conservation programs. All seed in the store will be sold at 20% off for the entire month of February. Choose from a wide selection of quality bird seed and suet. Many types of squirrel-resistant feeders are also available, as well as birding accessories and field guides.

To register in advance for the free, Backyard Birding event, call 203-259-6305, ext. 109. For more information about our winter events and programs visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.