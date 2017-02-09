DEEP: Quick response to oil spill prevented public health disaster

Judd Road opened late Wednesday afternoon following a massive oil spill that had closed the road to through traffic since Jan. 30.

Monroe police Lt. Rosalie Stuart said Judd Road opened after 4 p.m. Wednesday. She also said road repairs are scheduled to continue on Friday.

Crews worked around the clock to remediate the affected soil and water and test nearby residences for groundwater contamination.

“That’s part of our standard response when we have a significant environmental hazard,” according to Mark Liano, an emergency response coordinator for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“To my knowledge they are done, and no wells tested positive for the presence of fuel oil. One had an anomaly that was not consistent with fuel oil and could be something else. There was no sign that oil had migrated into area wells.”

The spill occurred when the driver of a Parkway Fuel Co. delivery truck out of Bridgeport struck a tree Jan. 30 on the northern end of Judd Road in Monroe, just off Hattertown Road, near the Easton border.

The driver told police he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The truck struck the tree square on and ripped open a seam, causing all of the welds on the truck to open up, Liano said.

The truck then teetered on the edge of the road, releasing 1,800 gallons of home heating fuel into the soil that couldn’t be stopped.

“Usually we can plug or patch them,” Liano said. “Upon impact, the fuel oil was absorbed into the ground soils. It was very unfortunate.”

A prompt and aggressive recovery response thwarted a potential public health disaster, since the site borders a wetland, Liano said.

“The long and short of it is that Parkway Oil, the responsible party, stepped up and brought in their contractor. Cooperation throughout assured no threat to public health via the drinking water.”

The Monroe Police Department and Easton Police Department responded to the scene, kept the road closed and set up traffic detours through the duration.

The Stepney Fire Department dispatched the DEEP and placed absorbent booms near the wetland area. This way, if oil reached the wetland it would be recoverable at that point, Liano said.

The fuel company dispatched Connecticut Tank Removal of Bridgeport, which arrived within the hour and got to work. Remediation continued night and day and throughout the weekend. There was no Super Bowl for CTR crews this year, Joseph Palmieri, company president, said.

Liano said the emergency responders “recovered a substantial amount of oil” with very aggressive excavation equipment and vacuum trucks, and removed “a tremendous amount of soils.”

CTR continued the remediation by removing more than 1,200 cubic yards of grossly contaminated soils. Monitoring wells were installed to give access for further recovery.

“We can pump out any oil that might resurface,” Liano said. “The groundwater will be monitored.”

The DEEP estimated cleanup of 90% of the oil to date as of Tuesday, with additional numbers coming in throughout the week, Liano said.

The contractor retained a licensed environmental professional to handle all the well testing. The testing will be ongoing throughout the spring, he said.

Palmieri, who is also a volunteer firefighter with the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, said the remediation has gone well. On Monday, he said they were pumping water to get out any residual oil.

“So far we’re not getting any more residual oil, but I don’t want to speak too quickly,” he said. “I want to wait until we get the test results back.”

CTR also backfilled and paved the road on Monday. Palmieri said the company would fully repair the road and leave the site in the same condition it was in before the accident.

The Monroe Health Department, Department of Public Works and Engineering Department have been checking to make sure things are done right, he said.

“We’re digging out the impacted soil and recovering groundwater that has been impacted,” he had said at the site on Feb. 2. “We have it contained to the area.”

Pointing to a deep trench off the side of the road with oil and water in it, he said, “This down here shows the area that we excavated. As you pan over, you can see the road, how we came in under the road and took out the soil.”

He said they set up a preventative barrier so if any oil goes beyond this area they’ll know right away.

“We have what we call an interceptor trench dug across the wetlands, and we’re cleaning up this area,” he said. “We know at this time nothing has gone beyond this point. The oil has not reached the wetlands. We were able to respond in such a manner that we were able to cut it off before it did any serious damage,” he said.

Monroe police were stationed at the Hattertown end of Judd Road, and Easton police at North Street and Sport Hill Road. The detour directed drivers who were heading north on Sport Hill Road up to Stanley Road, where they could drive to Hattertown Road or cut over to Knapp Street.

Although the accident occurred in Monroe, most of Judd Road is in Easton. The road was closed to through traffic, but local residents could get to their homes.